//LAMP Challenges You to Live Homeless for a Night

VALDOSTA — LAMP, Valdosta’s homeless shelter, is challenging individuals to trade their bed for a piece of cardboard and a sleeping bag at its annual Homeless for a Night event, Friday, Nov. 16, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at the Five Points Shopping plaza parking lot. Sounds crazy, right? Not nearly as crazy as this: over 300 women and children and over 100 men facing homelessness turned to LAMP for help in 2017, according to LAMP’s Executive Director, Feleica Harrington.

Homeless For A Night is a poverty simulation program that will show you the reality of a frustrating system. LAMP will host this fundraiser to bring awareness to the issue of homelessness in our community and to raise much needed funds to provide services to the men, women, and children living in the homeless shelter and on the streets. This night will be full of family friendly entertainment, games and prizes for the following: best box house, best social media presence, using #LAMPH4AN and individual and organization/group who raises the most money.

Harrington said, “The simulation is expected to be fun and exciting, but it will take a more serious tone with former clients giving a first-hand account of what it is really like to sleep on the streets of Valdosta and in the homeless shelter.”

Security will at the event to provide a safe environment for the participants. Individual registration is $25 or $50 for a group of two or more. We are challenging every participant to raise at least $50 to help meet the match requirements that funds the six programs at the shelter. To pre-register, please visit LAMP’s website at www.lampinc.org or call Rocio Obregon at (440) 769-0215 or (229) 245-7157 ext. 225.