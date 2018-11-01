//Lake Park Elementary Celebrates Good Behavior

Share with friends













LAKE PARK – Lake Park Elementary hosted its first Monster Mash Bash on Friday, October 26, as a reward for good behavior. Students could purchase a ticket to attend the party by cashing in their Viking Value Vouchers, which are a part of our PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports) program. Students earned vouchers for displaying their Viking Values, which are as follows: I am Respectful, I am Responsible and Ready to Learn, and I am Safe. Everyone had a blast at the Monster Mash Bash, as they danced, and were able to partake in some fun tricks and treats!