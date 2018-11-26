//Join Delta Company 2-121 GA Army National Guard Send Off Today at 2

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – A Family Readiness Group is planning a send-off for Delta Company 2-121 GA Army National Guard to be held on Monday, November 26 from 11AM – 1PM at the armory in Valdosta.

At that time, the unit will head to Ft. Stewart for their final pre-mob preparations before leaving for a tour of duty in Afghanistan in late December/early January. The group is planning a program at the armory to honor our heroes along with a lunch for unit members and their immediate family members.

They would like to ask the Lowndes County community to line the roadway on the unit’s route out of town at 2PM on the 26th to send off Delta Company in style! They hope folks will come out with signs and flags dressed in their red, white and blue best to wish these hometown heroes well.