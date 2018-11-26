//J. Converse Bright Joins Coleman Talley LLP as Newest Partner

VALDOSTA – Coleman Talley, along with its brand new headquarters in downtown Valdosta, is pleased to announce that effective November 1, 2018, renowned criminal defense attorney – and a legend in his own right – J. Converse Bright will join the Firm as Partner.

Bright, formerly of Law Offices of Converse Bright, has practiced law in Valdosta, Georgia since 1965. During a legal career spanning more than 50 years, Mr. Bright has served as lead counsel on many complex litigation matters. With the addition, Coleman Talley will grow to thirty-five attorneys, with offices in Valdosta and Atlanta, Georgia. Please join us in welcoming Mr. Bright, and explore our website to view the services available within our wide scope of experience.