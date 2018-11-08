//I-75 South Exit 22 Ramps Scheduled to Close Overnight

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Interstate 75 south on and off ramps at Exit 22/U.S. 41/SR 7/North Valdosta Road are scheduled to close overnight next week. The interstate will not close.

Contractor Reames and Son Construction Co. Inc. is planning overnight ramp closures Monday through Nov. 16. Ramps will close each day at 10 p.m. and reopen at 6 a.m. the following day.. Ramps will be open during the day. If inclement weather prohibits work it may be necessary to extend overnight ramp closures beyond Nov. 16.

The closures are needed to remove barrier wall that separates the on and off ramps and to install cross drain. Reames began reconstructing the Exit 22 and 29 interchanges in the summer of 2017. Construction will replace the outdated overpasses built in 1960 that can’t efficiently handle current and projected traffic. Construction is scheduled to be complete in 2020 and the construction cost is $49 million.