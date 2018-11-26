//Holiday Shopping Season Tips from the Valdosta Police Department

The Valdosta Police Department wants you to remember a few holiday shopping season tips:

Never, ever leave your vehicle unlocked. Do not leave anything in plain sight inside your vehicle. Park in a well-lit area when shopping and pay attention to your surroundings walking to and from your vehicle.

Place all purchased items in the trunk and take them home as soon as possible.

Have your keys ready to open your car door when returning to your vehicle and lock your car doors immediately upon getting into your vehicle.

Stay alert and be aware of your surroundings and people around you. Trust your instincts. There is safety in numbers. Walk to the parking lot area with other shoppers.

Protect your purse or wallet at all times. Never leave these items unattended in a shopping cart, vehicle, or baby stroller. Don’t carry large sums of cash or extra credit/debit cards. Keep a master list in a safe place at your home of all credit/debit cards and the contact number for the credit card companies in case your cards are lost or stolen.

Citizens should also be cautious when it comes to home and/or business security during the holiday season. Keep your doors and windows locked. If you have an alarm system, use it. Don’t leave empty boxes on trash piles, as they advertise items that may be inside your home.

Additional holiday safety tips can be found at the National Safety Council website at www.nsc.org/holiday-safety-tips.

It is important to remember that crime prevention is a two-way street between law enforcement and the community. Those who are willing to provide these tips have the option to remain anonymous.

When providing information about criminal activity, please be as detailed as possible. Give as much information about the crime, such as the people involved, the location, the time and date the crime occurred, as well as any other information to effectively help solve the crime.

To report any criminal activity, call the VPD “Tip Line” at 229-293-3091 or email crime tips to crimetips@valdostacity.com. The Valdosta Police Department wishes you a safe and happy holiday season.