//HLC’s Keith Hose Named Administrator of the Year by Georgia Association of Alternative Education

VALDOSTA – Mr. Keith Hose, principal of the Horne Learning Center (HLC), an alternative school in Valdosta City Schools, was named Administrator of the Year at the Georgia Association of Alternative Education (GAAE) Conference. Hose was nominated by Mrs. Yolanda Fedd, school counselor at HLC at the close of the 2017-2018 academic year.

“I am so grateful for the honor and recognition. However, this award is for the hardworking faculty, staff and students who have accepted the challenge to achieve academically, improve their behavior and attendance. Our leader, Superintendent Dr. Cason has encouraged all administrators in our district to act with a sense of urgency and purpose to move the needle academically. This is exactly what we are working each day to accomplish. Some days are challenging, however, the HLC Dream Team has embraced the challenge to strengthen the academic program, decrease discipline, and strategize and implement ways to improve student behavior and attendance. These are our goals, we want to be a benefit to Valdosta High, J.L. Newbern and Valdosta Middle Schools,” said Mr. Hose.

Horne Learning Center has made progress in the following areas: an improved number of students graduating and returning to the regular school setting, decreased discipline, and a high number of students achieving the SMART goals set by the school’s administration.

Mr. Hose acknowledges the success of the HLC as a collective effort with Dr. Virginia Crowell, assistant principal, the school counselor, teachers, paraprofessionals, secretaries, custodians, and cafeteria staff, but most importantly the students. He believes it takes the entire team to make positive changes in their alternative setting.

Together with his staff, they have held back to school bashes, taken students on college campus visits, implemented the March Madness Academic Competition, Parent’s Day Out, and held College Fairs and Career Days. He is working diligently to improve the culture and climate of the school. Under his leadership, the Maceo A. Horne Learning Center has implemented Professional Learning Communities, Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports and READ 180.