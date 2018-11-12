//Girls on the Run Star Power 5K Breaks Record

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – On November 3, more than 500 runners participated in the 7th Girls on the Run South Georgia Star Power 5k. This crowd was the largest in Girls on the Run South Georgia’s history. Girls, parents, running buddies and community participants ran and walked around the new Valdosta High School campus twice to complete the 3.12 mile distance.

The Girls on the Run 5K is the celebration of the end of the season for the Girls on the Run program. Girls from 11 elementary schools and one middle school gathered at VHS at 8 a.m. to celebrate by spraying their hair crazy colors, blinging their racebib, thanking their supporters and dancing with the deejay.

At 9 a.m., the teams and community runners lined up and took off. Hundreds of friends and family members lined the race course to cheer their runners to the finish line. Every runner received a special Girls on the Run medal as they crossed under the 5K arch.

5K participant and Pine Grove Elementary GOTR parent, Nadia Escudero said, “Amazing event! First time and we will be back!”

The celebratory 5k is a noncompetitive event that provides girls with a goal to work toward during the season and shows them that the finish line is just the beginning when it comes to going aft er their dreams. Girls on the Run’s mission is to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum which creatively integrates running .