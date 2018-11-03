//Georgia State Patrol Reports 115 Traffic Crashes in Valdosta for October

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – According to Sergeant First Class Tracy Tabb, Post #31 Valdosta Troopers investigated 115 traffic crashes, resulting in 47 injuries and no fatalities during the month of October 2018.

SFC Tabb said that during the month of October, Post #31 Troopers stopped 993 vehicles resulting in: 582 citations, 24 D.U.I. arrests, 83 seatbelt violation citations, 16 child restraint violation citations, 229 speeding citations, and 38 distracted driving citations. Post #31 Troopers made six drug arrests during the month of October.

Post #31 Troopers issued 1,162 warnings during October.

SFC Tabb reminds motorists to watch out for deer, especially at this time of year. Slow down and be aware of your surroundings, check the shoulder of the road, and if you see any deer, proceed slowly.