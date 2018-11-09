//Georgia Democratic Party Files Complaint

SOURCE: WALB
PHOTO CREDIT: Wenda Gaile Bailey
ALBANY – The Democratic Party of Georgia filed a complaint against the Dougherty County elections superintendent on Thursday scheduling a hearing at 10 a.m. this morning.
The campaign filed the complaint to the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia in Dougherty County, asking for an injunction.
The purpose of the Injunction is to direct the board of elections “to count any absentee ballots received between 7 p.m. on Election Day and close of business on Friday, which is consistent with the way that counting overseas military and overseas’ ballots are handled.”
Cited as an inhibitor was Hurricane Michael’s impact, which remains unknown. Parts of South Georgia had mail routed through Tallahassee, Florida, campaign officials said, adding they have reports indicating ballots never showed up or showed up late in South Georgia.
“Our mission is to make sure that every eligible vote in Georgia is counted and until that happens we will continue to fight,” the campaign said in a release.
The Abrams campaign also assembled a litigation team.
The voting gap between Abrams and Brian Kemp, republican nominee for governor, is 62,721 votes.
The Kemp campaign previously claimed victory in the governor’s race.