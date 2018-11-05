//GA Power Foundation Grants $10,000 Gift to SGMC Foundation

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Georgia Power Foundation donated $10,000 to the South Georgia Medical Center Foundation in October to support SGMC Foundation’s Commit to Innovate Campaign. The donation is the second gift of $10,000 toward the campaign.

“An investment in SGMC is an investment in the healthy future of our communities,” said Audrey King, GA Power Regional Director, Southwest Region. “We’re honored to be associated with an organization that places great value on giving back to the communities in which we serve.”

The Commit to Innovate Campaign is raising funds to support SGMC’s commitment to change the landscape of how healthcare is delivered in our community through innovation, increased technology, and increased access to primary care. Specifically, campaign gifts can be designated for Women & Children Services, Cancer Care, Heart & Vascular Care, and Hospice Care. Contributions can also be designated for SGMC’s two affiliated campuses in Berrien and Lanier counties.

For more information about the SGMC’s Foundation please call 229.433.1071.

SGMC Foundation Board President Suzan Prince and Executive Director Elizabeth Vickers accept the donation from Audrey King, GA Power Regional Director, Southwest Region, and Scott Purvis, GA Power Community Development Representative.