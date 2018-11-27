//Florida DOC Hosting Same-Day Hiring Event

Share with friends













Hiring Event for Suwannee CI, Columbia CI, Hamilton CI, Mayo CI and Madison CI

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) is hosting a same-day hiring event for correctional officers at Suwannee Correctional Institution (CI) in Live Oak on Friday, December 7. The event will fill positions for Suwanee CI in Live Oak, Columbia CI in Lake City, Hamilton CI in Jasper, Mayo CI in Mayo and Madison CI in Madison. To qualify for a same day job offer, applicants must pre-register by calling (866) 562-3362.

A $1,000 hiring bonus is available at Suwannee CI, Columbia CI, Hamilton CI, and Mayo CI. No experience is necessary, and all newly hired officers receive paid training. The starting salary for certified officers is $33,500, and comprehensive medical, dental and additional life insurance is available. For more information about hiring, training and benefits, interested individuals should visit fldocjobs.com and watch FDC’s recruitment video.

Media interested in covering the event, should contact the Florida Department of Corrections’ Office of Communications at PublicAffairs@fdc.myflorida.com or (850) 488-0420. Suwanee CI is located at 5964 US Highway 90, Live Oak, Florida 32060. No video or photos may be taken without prior consent and approval of Department staff at the event.