//Five Graduate from Valdosta Fire Department Fire Recruit Class 4

VALDOSTA – On Friday, November 16, five Valdosta firefighter recruits graduated from Recruit School. A ceremony for the graduates, their family members and guests took place at the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority facility on Forrest Street.

After completing 10 weeks of training at the Valdosta Regional Training Facility, the firefighters have received the necessary certifications in National Registry Emergency Medical Responders, Firefighter 1 and 2 training and Hazardous Materials training: Melissa Roe, Lonnie Mitchell, Donte Robinson, Stephanie Taylor, and Lawrence Goddard.

“I would like to thank the members of the Valdosta Fire Department who supported this class. We are excited for these recruits as they are now officially members of the Valdosta Fire Department family. We know they will make us proud,” said Lt. Justin Ply, Training Division.

In addition to various certification received, all graduating firefighters have also participated in over 60 hours of strenuous physical fitness training, apparatus operator familiarization, team-building and professional mentoring.

“These recruits are not in this alone,” said Fire Chief Freddie Broome. “We have taught these men and women the basics but every day on the job will be a new opportunity for them to learn more about the fire service. One of the many reasons the Valdosta Fire Department is a department without limits is because we are all one big family, we come together as a team to get the job done. We are excited to welcome these five new firefighters to our department.”