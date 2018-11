Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Christmas tree is UP! Now our crews are working on ornaments on it. Mayor John Gayle and First Lady Peggy Gayle will officially kick off the holiday season in Valdosta at the annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday, Nov. 30 at 5:30 p.m. Join us at City Hall & enjoy a special visit from Santa Claus!

PHOTO: Brandon Corbitt, City of Valdosta Engineering Dept.