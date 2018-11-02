//Expect Increased Military Presence as Moody AFB Prepares for Readiness Exercise

Share with friends













MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – The 23d Wing is scheduled to hold a readiness exercise from Nov. 5 – 9, here.

There is expected to be minimal delays to traffic and base customer service agencies. The local community may see and hear an increased presence of military first responder units with emergency lights as well as sirens and the giant voice during the day and night.

Questions can be directed to the 23d Wing Public Affairs office at 229-257-4146. Visit Moody’s official website www.moody.af.mil for more information on Moody and to view current news releases. Information is also updated daily on our Facebook page, simply search Moody Air Force Base.