//Delta Company 2-121 GA Army National Guard Send Off

VALDOSTA – A Family Readiness Group is planning a send-off for Delta Company 2-121 GA Army National Guard unit to be held on Monday, November 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the armory in Valdosta.

At that time, the unit will head to Fort Stewart for their final pre-mob preparations before leaving for a tour of duty in Afghanistan in late December/early January.

The group is planning a program at the armory to honor our heroes along with a lunch for unit members and their immediate family members.

The Lowndes County community is asked to line the roadway on the unit’s route out of town at 2 p.m. on the 26th to send off Delta Company in style. They hope folks will come out with signs and flags dressed in their red, white and blue best to wish these hometown heroes well.

Supporters are invited to line up starting at the armory. The group will take Cypress Street to Hollywood Street then to Highway 84 and turning onto Inner Perimeter Rd on their way out.