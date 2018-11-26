//Delivery Man Lured to Vacant House Shot, Killed

ALBANY, GA (WALB) – Six arrests have been made in a Saturday night homicide, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Alexander Mixon, 27, a Locos Grill and Pub employee, was fatally wounded during an attempted robbery around 8:30 p.m. while delivering food to the 1900 block of West Broad Avenue.
The house was unoccupied – a bogus address used by the alleged perpetrators. Mixon was approached by two men and shot while inside his vehicle, according to law enforcement.
A number of suspects were arrested and charged following the Saturday night incident.
- Jaylen Miller, 18, felony murder.
- Iren Carter, 18, felony murder.
- Mickee Carter 19, felony murder.
- Jaquan Oliver, 17, felony murder.
- Jacquarious Oliver, 15, felony murder and aggravated assault.
- Jaquanious Oliver, 19, tampering with evidence.
All arrested are currently in the Dougherty County Jail.
Initial responding officers at the scene Saturday said the victim was shot in the neck and taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Mixon, whose birthday next week would have been his 28th, died from his injuries shortly arriving at the hospital. His family say Mixon was a talented, humble artist, who studied Theology as a hobby.