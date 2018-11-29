//Fowler Delivers Keynote Speech at South Georgia PRSA

VALDOSTA – On Thursday, November 29, 2018, from 11:30 a.m. till 1 p.m., the Public Relations Society of America, South Georgia Chapter presented “Leveraging Your Social Responsibility: How to integrate community engagement into your organization’s public relations strategy.” The keynote speaker was Curt Fowler, President of Fowler & Company and Director at Fowler, Holley, Rambo and Stalvey.
At the event, Fowler also led the following panelists of local communication professionals in a discussion on best practices for maximizing community engagement for corporate and community benefits:
- Darrell Moore, Valdosta State University, discussing his efforts to support community development and job creation throughout the region, utilizing community engagement to connect with people and identify solutions to issues that impact their quality of life
- Ashlyn Becton, City of Valdosta, City Without Limits Public Information Officer, sharing how the city best utilizes community engagement to foster the necessary strong relationships with citizens to communicate in both good and otherwise challenging times – and the importance of doing so
- Cindy Corgan, from the Small Business Development Center (SBDC), VSU