//Fowler Delivers Keynote Speech at South Georgia PRSA

VALDOSTA – On Thursday, November 29, 2018, from 11:30 a.m. till 1 p.m., the Public Relations Society of America, South Georgia Chapter presented “Leveraging Your Social Responsibility: How to integrate community engagement into your organization’s public relations strategy.” The keynote speaker was Curt Fowler, President of Fowler & Company and Director at Fowler, Holley, Rambo and Stalvey.

At the event, Fowler also led the following panelists of local communication professionals in a discussion on best practices for maximizing community engagement for corporate and community benefits: