//City of Valdosta Partners with Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber Hosted ‘One Day to Start’ Workshop

VALDOSTA – On November 15, 2018, The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce, City of Valdosta, and SEEDS Business University hosted their ‘One Day to Start’ workshop at the City Hall Annex.

“This is our second presentation of this particular workshop through the assistance of the Community Development Block Grant and the SEEDS for Success program with the Valdosta/Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce,” says Vanassa Flucas, Neighborhood Development Director. “For those individuals who are looking to start a business, this is an awesome, free resource full of information, and can help spur the creation of small businesses in our community. Our goal is not just to have small businesses start in our community, but for them to be successful, and have the ability to sustain themselves for the future.”

During the workshop, small business experts and other aspiring entrepreneurs learned how to turn their ideas into a business in just one day! Some topics they discussed included; how to uncover your big idea and research the market, write your business plan, register your business and protect your brand web and market on a budget, and financing and budgeting techniques.