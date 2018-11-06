//City of Valdosta Hosts Heirs Property Prevention & Estate Planning Workshop

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – On Saturday, November 10, The City of Valdosta and the Georgia Heirs Property Law Center will host an Heirs Property Prevention and Estate Planning Workshop on from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The workshop will be held at Valdosta Parks & Rec. Authority at 1901 North Forrest Street.

“This program is being presented by the City to assist our residents with an issue some do not think they have. Most housing rehab assistance programs, including ours, requires that the title to a home be cleared of any heirs property issues before we can offer assistance, so we thought this was important to offer this information and service to our residents,” said Vanassa Flucas, Neighborhood Development Director.

Georgia Heirs Property Law Center will provide information about why heirs property is a problem, how to identify if you are an heirs property owner, how to prevent heirs property, the importance of estate planning, and the probate process.

Georgia Heirs Property Law Center will conduct one-on-one consultations for 10 Heirs property owners immediately following the workshop. Please call (229) 671-3617 to register, as advanced registration is required for consultations.

If your church, city, or organization is interested in having Georgia Heirs Property Law Center present at your location, email Rural Community Advocate Teresa Moore at tmoore@gaheirsproperty.org.