//City of Valdosta Honors November Employee of the Month

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Mayor John Gayle honored Michael Crump, Jay Carter, and Brandon Tebedo as the November 2018 Employees of the Month at the November 8, City Council meeting. Crump, Carter, and Tebedo received a framed certificate, a check for $200, and their names appear on a plaque displayed in City Hall.

Michael Crump began his employment with the City of Valdosta Fire Department in September of 2000 and currently holds the position of Lieutenant. Fire Lieutenants are responsible for managing the daily operations at the company level, oversee two to three employees, and are responsible for being in-charge during emergency incidents.

Jay Carter began his employment with the City of Valdosta Fire Department in April of 2013 and currently holds the position of Sergeant. Fire sergeants are responsible for safely operating the fire apparatus and conducting daily, weekly, and monthly apparatus inspections to ensure apparatuses are at a level of readiness. In addition, Sergeants assume the Company officer roles in the absence of the Lieutenants.

Brandon Tebedo began his employment with the City of Valdosta Fire Department in August of 2016 and presently holds the position of Firefighter. Firefighters work in a career where their lives could change at any given time. Firefighters routinely receive a broad spectrum of calls ranging from downed power lines to saving someone from a burning building. Regardless of the caliber of call, Firefighters try their best to handle every call with the upmost importance. The City of Valdosta Fire Departmentis fortunate to have some of the best firefighters in the State, if not the Nation.

On September 23, 2018, the City of Valdosta Fire Department exhibited an honorable compassion for the community in which they serve. Engine One’s crew was dispatched to a residence in the City of Valdosta in reference to a medical call. Engine One’s crew is supervised under the senior leadership of Lt. Michael Crump. Lt. Crump noticed something while at this residence that troubled him. Lt. Crump noticed that the patient he was attending to was laying on the floor with a sheet covering him. It was apparent and confirmed that the patient did not have a bed to sleep in. The thought of someone not having a place to lay down comfortably not only troubled Lt. Crump, but it troubled the entire Engine One’s crew. After returning to the station, Lt. Crump and his crew came up with a heartfelt idea. Lt. Crump and Engine One’s crew took it upon themselves to purchase a bed for the patient. Engine One’s crew (Lt. Crump, Sgt. Carter, and FF Brandon Tebedo) delivered and assembled the bed together on their day off for the patient.

Engine One’s crew displayed and continues to display a great deal of compassion. As mentioned earlier, Firefighters work in a career where their lives could change at any given time. The City of Valdosta Fire Department is overjoyed that the life changed in this situation was benefited in such a professional and positive way. Thank you Engine One for your continued faithfulness and service to this community!