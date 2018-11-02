//City of Quitman Fraught With Another Lawsuit

Share with friends













QUITMAN — Former Quitman City Clerk Brunhilde Hudson has filed a lawsuit against the City of Quitman in federal court. Former City Manager William Felts filed a federal lawsuit in May 2018. Both assert that the City of Quitman fired them illegally and were discriminatory in their actions.

Hudson, citing racially-motivated reasons for her termination, contends that the Fourteenth Amendment promises her equal protection under the law. She is seeking job restoration, back pay and benefits, plus payment of legal fees.

Both claim to have been dismissed from their jobs at a January 2, 2018 Quitman City Council meeting. Their jobs were given to black personnel, which Hudson and Felts claim is racism since they are both white.

The City of Quitman has lost a police chief, a fire chief, and police officers after the January meeting.