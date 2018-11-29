//Christmas Tree Lighting Schedule for Tomorrow

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – City of Valdosta Public Information Officers Paige Dukes and Ashlyn Becton never disappoint when it comes to keeping Valdosta Today in the loop. This time it’s for the Valdosta’s annual downtown Christmas tree lighting!

This just in from Paige:

Just a reminder that tomorrow is tree lighting day! So excited to get the holidays started. Ashlyn and I coordinated times, the City will be lighting a tree at city hall at 5:30 p.m. and then the County will light the historic courthouse square at 6:00 p.m. Look forward to seeing you all tomorrow. In addition to the lighting at the courthouse, Santa will arrive and Chairman Bill Slaughter will be reading The Night Before Christmas.

Don’t forget to come downtown on Friday, November 30 to officially start your Christmas/Holiday season!

Merry Christmas!