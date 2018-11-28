//Candidate for GA Secy of State to Stop in Valdosta Friday

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The December 4, 2018 runoff election will determine Georgia’s new Secretary of State.

Republican candidate, Brad Raffensperger, will be stopping by Valdosta’s City Hall on Friday, November 30 at 6 p.m.

Trump-endorsed Raffensperger made the news this week when he made a sudden decision on Tuesday to dip out on the only televised debate of the runoff for secretary of state to be held at the Atlanta Press Club. Democrat candidate John Barrow carried the event by himself.

Raffensperger cited the “last minute nature” of the debate as the reason for his no-show, even though the Atlanta Press Club noticed him for the event on November 9

The Atlanta Press Club said that Raffensperger said on Nov. 19 that the day wasn’t ideal but he committed anyway.

The event still went forward without the Republican. You can check it out here.