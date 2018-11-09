//Bus Driver Appreciation Day Honored Unsung Heroes

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – In honor of Bus Driver Appreciation Day, Lowndes County Schools honored all of their bus drivers by inviting them for a special breakfast and door prizes. A hot breakfast was served by Lowndes Middle Schools’ Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Breakfast was provided by twenty of our very supportive Community Partners in Education!

School Bus Driver Appreciation Day is an opportunity to reflect upon the outstanding job performance of school bus drivers who transport students to and from school and school-related events throughout the year. A school bus driver’s career is about safely delivering the world’s most precious cargo – our students. Making a positive difference in the life of a child is what motivates school bus drivers.

The following bus drivers were recognized for having 20+ years of service with Lowndes County’s Transportation Department: Shirley Carter (20 years); Lisa Streeval (20 years); Silver Lenox (22 years); Georgia Carter (23 years); Ora Pierce (23 years); Mary Wiseman (23 years); Kay Hunter (23 years); Mary Everett (25 years); Patricia Young (28 years); Marie Flemming (28 years); Cindy Patterson (28 years); Connie Adams (29 years); Sandra Warren (30 years); Sonia Rivers (32 years); Kay Williams (32 years); Diane Battle (33 years); Edna Jordan (36 years); Maxine Gardner (37 years); Janet Warren (38 years); and Jimmy Jones (40years).

Please take a moment to thank the men and women working in our transportation department for the efforts they make in keeping Lowndes’ children safe each day. Roger Christie, Transportation Director, thanked each driver for their time, dedication, and hard work!