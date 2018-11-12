//Blanton Commons Shooting Leads to Death in Parking Lot

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – On November 12, 2018, at 12:44 a.m., Lowndes County E-911 received a call for emergency assistance from Blanton Commons, an apartment complex located on Lankford Drive. The caller reported that someone had been shot.

Valdosta police officers and Lowndes County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at Blanton Commons and found the 40-year-old victim, Stephen Styles, in the parking lot. Styles was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crime scene was immediately secured to process. Additional resources were requested, according to a VPD public information report released today by Lt. Adam Bembry.

Valdosta Police Department Person’s Crimes Detectives arrived at Blanton Commons to continue the investigation. Crime Scene Technicians with the Valdosta/Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory were also called to process the scene for evidence.

According to the report, it appeared to be a “isolated incident,” with no clear motive evident.

At this time, the investigation is active ad the Valdosta Police Department will release more details as they are discovered.

“If anyone has any information or details pertaining to this case,” commented VPD Lt. Adam Bembry, “they are asked to please call the Valdosta Police Department at 229-242-2606.