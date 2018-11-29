//Black Crow Announces 13th Annual Tree of Giving

Share with friends













VALDOSTA -Black Crow Media continues its tradition this year with the 13th Annual Tree of Giving program.

The Trees of Giving are placed in businesses throughout the community with Christmas wishes from local children in need. If you would like to help, simply visit a location, pick a wish, and return the gift to the location or to Black Crow Media on Ellis Drive.

“I started the gift collection after I became the Event Director at Black Crow Media,” said Beth Peagler. “When we started we only served just a couple of agencies and now we help so many more.”

Any extra gifts are sent to the Valdosta Police Department for their Shop with a Cop gift project and to a church outreach program.

“The collection has grown bigger each and every year and the giving spirit of our clients, listeners and this community is beyond everything I ever imagined,” Peagler said. “We have a lady that has been buying gifts for this collection for the last five years and every year she pours her heart and soul into gathering gifts so much so that I have to tell her she has done her share and that of about 50 others. She’s a local real estate agent and she has even recruited other agents to participate. We use all seven of our radio stations along with ValdostaToday.com to promote the gift collection so with the power of the seven there isn’t a demographic we don’t reach. I’d like to thank everyone participating with the 2018 Tree of Giving – and if anyone is interested in participating they can contact me at bpeagler@blackcrow.fm.”

The following are all part of the Tree of Giving program this year:

The Haven

The Methodist Home for Girls

The Sherriff’s Boys and Girls Ranch

Southside Recreation Center

The Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC)

Lowndes County School System

Valdosta City School System

Sponsors and collection sites this year are: