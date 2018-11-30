//Bigger and Brighter Christmas Comes to Wild Adventures

Share with friends













Christmas Event Kicks Off With Free Admission for Moody Air Force Base

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Georgia is kicking off its “Bigger and Brighter” Christmas celebration with more lights, a gigantic Christmas tree and free admission for employees and families at Moody Air Force Base.

Wild Adventures Christmas begins Dec. 8 and continues for select days through Dec. 30.

This year’s celebration will feature over a million Christmas lights, a new five-story animated Christmas Tree, a living nativity, seasonal food offerings, pictures with Santa and the all-new Snowville for kids.

Wild Adventures Christmas also begins with special recognition for employees of Moody Air Force Base and their families during Moody Appreciation Weekend, Dec. 8 and 9.

“The men and women at Moody Air Force Base work every day to secure our safety, and their families are right there with them providing support,” said Molly Deese, vice president and general manager. “Moody Appreciation Weekend is a chance for Wild Adventures to recognize the contributions Moody employees and their families make to our community and our country.”

During Moody Appreciation Weekend, Dec. 8 and 9, all military members stationed at MAFB, employees of MAFB and their families, including families of deployed service members, will receive free admission by presenting a base ID at any Wild Adventures ticketing kiosk.

Guests will also have the opportunity to sign a giant-sized Christmas card to be delivered to MAFB.

Wild Adventures Christmas is included with park admission, a season pass or a Pre-K Kid’s season pass, which is free for all children ages three to five-years-old. Parents interested in receiving a free season pass for their child can visit WildAdventures.com/Pre-K for more information and to register.

For more information about Wild Adventures Christmas, 2019 Season Passes or the Pre-K Free Kids Season Pass, visit WildAdventures.com.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, and dozens of concerts and special events each year.