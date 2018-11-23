//Berrien County Man Found Mysteriously Injured in Road

PHOTO: Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Ray Paulk

BERRIEN, CO – According to Berrien County Sheriff Ray Paulk, his investigators are searching for answers after a man was found injured in the road.

On Wednesday, November 21, Anthony Powers, 35, was found lying in the road around 8:30 p.m. on Hall Whitley Road near Stephanie Lane. Someone passing noticed Powers and called 911.

According to Paulk, no vehicle parts were discovered at the scene. “Injuries were consistent with something that happened with the highway,” Sheriff Paulk said.

Sheriff Paulk said that all scenarios are being considered.

Powers was transported to the Macon Trauma Center and in serious condition.

Sheriff Paulk, as of Friday, November 23, noted that Powers has been taken off the ventilator and “hopefully will be able to remember something.”