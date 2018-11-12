//Balanced Lady Bulldogs Run Past Winthrop, 85-39

Share with friends













ATHENS — The Georgia Lady Bulldogs had six players score in double figures to defeat Winthrop 85-39 on Sunday in Stegeman Coliseum.

Freshman guard Kaila Hubbard led all scorers in the game with 15 points, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the first period with Georgia up 24-6.

“I give 110 percent in practice, and I feel that what you guys see in the game is what I put in at practice,” Hubbard said. “The game is supposed to be like practice, so I’ve got to just replicate.”

Taja Cole finished just shy of a triple double with 14 points, a career-high 11 assists and seven rebounds. Cole, a redshirt junior, is the first Lady Bulldog to record 10 or more assists in a game since Shacobia Barbee’s 10 dimes in the 2015 opener against Stetson.

Jenna Staiti finished perfect from the field for the second-straight game. After knocking down all four of her field goal attempts against St. Bonaventure on Friday, Staiti went 5-for-5 from the field against Winthrop to boost her perfect record from the field to 9–for-9 on the season.

Georgia’s lone senior Caliya Robinson finished the game with 13 points. Guards Gabby Connally, a sophomore, and freshman Caitlin Hose finished with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Bates put up an impressive first-half showing, tallying four blocks and four rebounds to contribute to her game total of six rebounds and career-high five blocks.

Next up, the Lady Bulldogs head to Los Angeles to take on UCLA on Wednesday, Nov. 14, at 2 p.m.