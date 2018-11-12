//Attempted Carjacking Ends in Death

SOURCE: WCTV/WALB/Albany Police Department

PHOTO: Albany Police Department Facebook video screen capture

ALBANY – The Albany Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a weekend homicide that took place around 10:44 p.m. on Saturday night in what is suspected to have been an attempted car jacking.

From surveillance video, a vehicle was seen sitting alone in a parking lot as a woman first appears to go to the driver’s side, but instead goes to the passenger side and board the vehicle. Her husband is scene in the foreground, and heads to the driver’s side and enters. The couple, identified as Bharat Ishvar Patel, and his wife, Dharmisthaben Patel, 33, seemed to be relaxed, and in no way appeared to sense danger. As Mr. Patel started the car and began to pull out, a black male dressed in dark clothing, wearing a hoodie, mask and blue gloves, is seen coming from the shadows walking in the 1400 block of North Madison Street. At some point he walks through the parking lot of 1400 Palmyra Road where Devi’s Convenience Store – from which the couple was departing. The suspect rushed to driver’s side and attempts to open it, unsuccessfully.

PHOTO: Above photo shows Mr. Patel in the foreground, and his wife, in the purple shirt, heading towards the passenger side of their vehicle.

Mr. Patel drove away but the suspect fired a shot into the car, hitting Mrs. Patel in the shoulder. She later died from the injury at the emergency room.

Anyone with information is requested to call Crime Stoppers at 229-436-TIPS, or the Albany Police Department to talk with an investigator at 229-431-2100.