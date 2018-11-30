//Arrests Made for Meth, Stolen Property Recovered

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – On November 29, 2018 investigators with the Special Operations Division of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office conducted several arrests that led to the recovery of a large amount of stolen property, as well as methamphetamine.

Investigators arrested Beau Haines of Hahira, for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute at the Super Value Inn on West Hill Avenue. Haynes was accompanied by Justin Griffin and Aaron Grant Watson of Valdosta. A subsequent search of a motel room revealed property from four known recent burglaries.

Information obtained in the search led investigators to a residence in south Lowndes County on Idlewood Drive, where two stolen firearms and a quantity of jewelry was recovered.

Investigators also searched a room at the New Valdosta Inn and Suites, where stolen property was discovered and seized.

Investigators continued following leads that eventually resulted in the search of a residence on Moore Street near Marion, in Valdosta. Another stolen firearm, along with approximately 9.5 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, valued at approximately $27,000, was recovered. Arrested at this home were James Blanton and Stacy Hunt of Valdosta.