//Aciena Golden Named Wiregrass’ 2019 EAGLE Student

VALDOSTA —Aciena Golden of Valdosta has been chosen to represent Wiregrass Georgia Technical College as the 2019 Exceptional Adult Georgian in Literacy Education (EAGLE) Student of the Year. EAGLE is a statewide program that recognizes and rewards excellence among students enrolled in adult education programs. The award was announced on November 19 at a reception sponsored by the Valdosta Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and Smith Drug Company. This was the 22nd annual event to honor an adult education student from Wiregrass Georgia Technical College.

The EAGLE Award program is a vital component of the Certified Literate Community Program of Georgia, an umbrella organization that brings all sectors of a community together with literacy providers to map out the best use of resources already available. It also seeks to acquire the additional resources necessary to meet local literacy needs.

Aciena was nominated by her Adult Education Instructor Jenay Lewis. Ms. Lewis shared this about her nominee, “Aciena has already reached her goal of being a GED® graduate. She has already enrolled at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College where she is pursuing a degree in practical nursing to become a LPN.” Lewis added, “Aciena’s inspiring smile is as pleasant as the healing presence she brings to those she meets.” Despite many hurdles she has faced, this busy mother of four has achieved plenty, and seeks to encourage others to pursue an education.

Aciena will attend the Georgia EAGLE Leadership Institute March 11-13, 2019 in Atlanta. The Leadership Institute recognizes and honors those students who have demonstrated superior achievement in adult education classes and programs. The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) through its Office of Adult Education (OAE) sponsors the annual EAGLE Leadership Institute.

The finalists, including the winner are: Kimberly Mack (Lowndes County) nominated by Adann-Kennn Alexxandar, Hannah Smith (Lowndes County) nominated by Marcia Joyner, and Jeffery Smith (Lowndes County) nominated by Yvette Fountain. John Timmons, General Manager of Smith Drug Company, presented Aciena with the award; Hannah Smith as the runner-up.