VALDOSTA – In a minute-by-minute live update from the Associated Press, it is clear that absentee ballots still being counted could potentially lead to a December run-off between Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp.

Here are the results by percentage as of 8:32 a.m.

Kemp leads with 50.5 percent of the vote with 1,962,547 votes.

Abrams is not far behind with 48.6 percent of the vote, and 1,887,161 votes thus far.