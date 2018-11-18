//45th Annual Merry Marketplace at Rainwater Center Draws Massive Crowds

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Junior Service League brought the Jimmy H. Rainwater Conference Center alive with Christmas spirit – and consumer bliss – Saturday, November 17. Beginning at 10 a.m., guests poured through the entrances from a packed parking lot where courtesy shuttle carts drove around looking for potential folks to tote to the front.

All throughout the day, until 5:30 p.m., guests were able to browse a myriad of vendors set up, including boutiques from Valdosta/Lowndes, as well as other areas, such as Tifton, Naylor, Lakeland and Albany.

Those who missed out can still check out the near limitless fares on Sunday, November 18, from noon till 5 p.m.

On Sunday, military are admitted free with ID.

Tickets are $6 for adults and $1 for children – cash only.

Every year on the weekend before Thanksgiving, VJSL’s Merry Marketplace takes over the James H. Rainwater conference center and welcomes over 100 artisans, vendors and merchants from across the South East for the annual shopping extravaganza. Merry Marketplace offers an extraordinary shopping experience showcasing the latest styles in holiday décor, home décor, women’s fashions, children’s clothing, gourmet goodies and much, much more! As always, proceeds from Merry Marketplace will help fund Junior Service League community projects benefiting the health, education, welfare and history of Valdosta, Lowndes County and the surrounding areas.

Everything from fresh baked goods, Georgia Grown items, such as Georgia Olive Farms, consignment boutique Shuffle, Vertice’s Boutique from Hahira.

Craftsman Dave Richards was there with his wife, displaying and selling world-class handmade wooden crafts, particularly bowls, made him one of the most intriguing attractions.

Last year over 2,500 shoppers in two days populated the conference center.

In addition, Santa will be back at Merry Marketplace all weekend so children can visit with him and have their picture made.

Merry Marketplace continues to be the Valdosta Junior Service League’s largest fundraising event with the funds going back into the community through various projects, annual commitments to nonprofit organizations in and around Lowndes County, and commitment to preservation of the historical Converse Dalton Ferrell House.