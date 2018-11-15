Local NewsNovember 15, 2018 2018 VHS Homecoming King and Queen Share with friendsVALDOSTA – Congratulations to Valdosta High School’s 2018 Homecoming Queen, Genesis Lawrence and the Homecoming King, Rajae’z Mosley. They were recognized during the VHS Homecoming game on October 26. TAGS: homecoming gamehomecoming king and queen 2018Homecoming King Rajae’z MosleyHomecoming Queen Genesis Lawrencevaldosta high school homecomingwildcats homecoming Related posts First Glimpse of Valdosta’s Christmas…City of Valdosta Purchasing Agent…VECA Celebrates ThanksgivingDelta Company 2-121 GA Army…The City of Valdosta Tree…Multi-Agency Warrant Sweep Thursday, One…W.G. Nunn Elementary Beta Club…Local Survivors and Advocates Unite…Senator, 14 Others, Arrested for…Suspect on Run Following N.…