Local NewsNovember 15, 2018

2018 VHS Homecoming King and Queen

VALDOSTA – Congratulations to Valdosta High School’s 2018 Homecoming Queen, Genesis Lawrence and the Homecoming King, Rajae’z Mosley.

They were recognized during the VHS Homecoming game on October 26.

