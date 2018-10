Share with friends













VALDOSTA – On Friday, October 19, between 6:30-9:30 p.m. in the Youth and Teen Center at the Valdosta YMCA, there will be a “Not So Scary” Party.

Pre-register at the front desk. The cost is $10 for members, $15 for non members.

Ages between 5-13 will participated in a costume contest, a candy hunt, special games, fun food and Pepsi projects, and will be supervised by fun YMCA staff.

The Valdosta-Lowndes County Family YMCA is located at 2424 Gornto Road in Valdosta. Phone – 229-244-4646.