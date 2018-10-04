//Woman and Child Missing from City Park in Adel

Share with friends













ADEL – The Adel Police Department reported Wednesday, October 3, that a woman and child were missing after vanishing from a city park located at the intersection of East 8th Street and South Parrish Avenue around 3:15 p.m.

The three-year-old child was last seen wearing a blue dress with white flowers, and purple and white shoes. She was seen with a woman, identified as Angelina Shebester, who was last seen wearing a white shirt and brown pants.

Shebester reportedly carried the child to the park and when they did not return shortly the family went to the park to find them gone.

A bystander saw both of them get into a vehicle and leave the area.

The Adel Police Department encourages anyone with information about their whereabouts to call 911. Remaining anonymous is acceptable.