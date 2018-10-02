//Wiregrass to Present 8th Annual Corks & Forks

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The eighth annual Corks and Forks fundraiser event date has been set for Thursday, November 1.

The annual event is presented by Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Foundation South as a fundraiser to provide student scholarships and program assistance for the College.

The event will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the home of Judy and Hugh Hathcock in Kinderlou Forest. Come sample some fabulous food from a great lineup of local chefs: Cliff Jones and Natasha Fast from Birdie’s Market and Catering; Courtney Haggard with The Oaks at Kinderlou; Nick Harden with Big Nick’s BBQ, Soul Food, and Wings; Michael Pitts and Hunter Wills with Wiregrass Culinary Arts; Stanley and Sue Cox and Reggid Donaldson of 306 North and Covington’s Restaurant and Catering; and Mikki Hudson with Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering.

Each small plate will be paired with wine with a live auction of items donated by local individuals and businesses. Minimum donation per person is $50. Call 229-333-2124 for details or visit Wiregrass.edu.

PHOTO: Plan an evening to remember with friends enjoying Valdosta’s local chefs’ exceptional pairings of flavorful foods with the perfect wine at the eighth annual Corks and Forks Fundraiser.