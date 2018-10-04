//VSU’s Haunted Trail Delivers Eerie Halloween Fun

Share with friends













VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University Campus Recreation presents The Haunted Trail from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 12-13, 19-20, and 26-27 at the Center for Outdoor Recreational Experiences (CORE) Challenge Course.

Due to the intense nature of this experience, only teenagers and adults 13 years of age and older will be allowed to participate.

Admission is $10 per person at The Haunted Trail entrance on event nights.

An annual Blazer Nation tradition, the Haunted Trail helps provide funding for Campus Recreation students interested in representing VSU at regional and national conferences. The 2017 event raised nearly $2,400 for these scholarships.

The Haunted Trail is staffed by VSU student volunteers who are committed to making the Halloween season a memorable one for every member of Blazer Nation. This includes students, faculty, staff, alumni, retirees, and friends of the university throughout South Georgia and North Florida.

The Haunted Trail experience lasts about 25 to 30 minutes.

VSU’s Center for Outdoor Recreational Experiences is located behind the Student Recreation Center at 1300 Sustella Ave. Parking is available in this area, as well as across the street in the large Oak Street lot.

Contact Ryan Davis, graduate assistant with Campus Recreation, at benjadavis@valdosta.edu; David Shaw, coordinator for CORE and special events, atdaveshaw@valdosta.edu; or Campus Recreation at (229) 333-5898 to learn more.