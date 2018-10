Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Valdosta State University Homecoming Parade will be held on Saturday, October 20, at 11 a.m.

Line-up begins at 9:30 a.m. in the Oak Street parking lot.

The parade route Is Oak Street to Georgia Avenue, right onto Georgia, right onto Patterson Street, right onto Brookwood, and will disassemble in the Oak Street parking lot.

The community is welcome to put an entry into the parade with prior registration and is encouraged to watch and celebrate with us.