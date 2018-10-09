//VSU Announces Class Cancellations, Closure Due to Severe Weather Forecast

Share with friends













Note: This information is current as of 11:55 a.m. Oct. 9

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University is ceasing normal business operations beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, and continuing through 8 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, due to the threat of inclement weather from Hurricane Michael, which is expected to make landfall along the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday.

All VSU classes are canceled on Wednesday, Oct. 10, and Thursday, Oct. 11. This includes all online classes and classes held at Moody Air Force Base. Students are scheduled to resume classes on Friday, Oct. 12.

VSU faculty and staff are scheduled to resume normal business operations at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 11. Those who are unable to report to work due to weather-related issues or K-12 school closures should discuss these concerns with their supervisor.

Residence halls will remain open and staffed during the 24-hour closure period from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday. Meals will be provided through the Blazer Dining meal plan to students on campus. A full list of updated dining hours may be found at https://valdosta.campusdish. com.

All activities scheduled during the 24-hour closure period have been canceled. Supervisors will notify any essential personnel required to report to work during the 24-hour closure period.

The university will resume normal business operations at 8 a.m. on Thursday. This includes Odum Library and the Student Union. The VSU Bookstore is tentatively scheduled to open at 9 a.m. The Student Recreation Center, including the pool, will reopen at noon. Activities scheduled for Thursday and Friday will continue as planned, unless otherwise notified by event organizers and/or through official university channels.

The South Georgia Regional Meeting of the Georgia Production Partnership (GPP), which was scheduled on Thursday afternoon, has been postponed. A new date will be announced soon.

Pops in the Park, which was scheduled for Thursday evening, has been postponed. A new date will be announced soon.

VSU Day at Wild Adventures Theme Park and the grand opening of VSU’s Haunted Trail remain scheduled for Friday at this time.

Classes will resume on Friday, Oct. 12.

VSU Public Safety will continue to monitor the situation alongside the Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency and other area first responders. Any necessary safety-related information will be posted on Facebook (@ValdostaState and @VStateNews) and Twitter (@ValdostaState and @VStateNews), shared with area news media, and sent directly to students, faculty, and staff through the Campus Alert System via text message, voice call, and email.