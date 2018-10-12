//VPD Detective Woods Awarded for Off-Duty Aid

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Valdosta Mayor John Gayle honored Jason Woods as the October 2018 Employee of the Month at the October 11, City Council meeting. Woods received a framed certificate, a check for $200, and his name appears on a plaque displayed in City Hall.

Jason Woods began his employment with the City of Valdosta Police Department in August of 2013 and presently holds the position of Detective. Detective Woods is currently assigned to the Persons Crime Unit and is a member of the Tactical Operations Unit. His responsibilities are to investigate crimes such as murder, aggravated assault, robberies, sex crimes, and family violence.

Detective Woods continues to hold a first responder title which he received as a Patrol Officer and responds to calls for service to assist Patrol Officers. On Sunday, July 8, 2018 at approximately 2:00 p.m., Detective Woods, who was off duty, came to the intersection of Ga. Highway 122 and Skipper Bridge Road and observed a severe vehicle crash which had occurred between two vehicles. Both vehicles had left the roadway and were in a steep embankment. Detective Woods stopped, radioed to the dispatcher about the crash, and immediately began providing aid and comfort to the occupants of both vehicles until medical services arrived on scene.

His actions on this occasion demonstrates excellence, dedication and commitment to helping the citizens not just in the City but Lowndes County and surrounding counties as well. The City of Valdosta applauds Woods for being named the October 2018 Employee of the Month.