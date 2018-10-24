//Volunteers Needed for Local Special Olympics Games Next Week

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Hundreds of Special Olympians will come to Valdosta to compete in the Fall Special Olympics next week. Special Education students ages 8 to 21 from nine surrounding counties will compete at the events in a variety of sports. The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority Therapeutics Division hosts the fall Special Olympics events each year.

On Tuesday, October 30, students will compete in the Individual Bowling Event. This fun-filled competition will be held at Jac’s Bowling Lanes located at 406 Connell Road in Valdosta. Volunteer registration begins at 9:00 AM and Opening Ceremonies for the high school students are at 9:30. The elementary and middle school students’ Opening Ceremonies are at 12:00 PM.

On Thursday, November 1, students will compete in Individual Basketball Skills and Basketball Team competitions. This will be held at the VLPRA Administrative Gym located at 1901 North Forrest Street in Valdosta. Volunteer registration begins at 9:30 AM. Opening Ceremonies begin at 10:00 am, with competition starting shortly after. Events on both Tuesday and Thursday will end approximately 2:00 PM.

VLPRA needs volunteers for both days to facilitate competitions, run extra-curricular games, hand out medals, and serve lunch.

Anyone who wants to volunteer for Tuesday, for Thursday, or for both days should contact VLPRA Therapeutics Supervisor Tammy Crosby at 229-259-3507 or at tcrosby@vlpra.com as soon as possible.