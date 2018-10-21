//VMS Students Selected for Duke TIP

VALDOSTA – Twenty-one Valdosta Middle School students have been selected to participate in the Duke University Talent Identification Program (TIP).

Duke TIP supports bright students, nurtures their academic talents, and provides the resources they need to reach their highest potential. Only students scoring in the top 5 percent on their grade-level tests are eligible to join. Congratulations Wildcats!

Pictured left to right: Back Row: Alyssa McGinnis, Madison Lindon, Charles Wilson, Alexander Wilson, Joshua Jackson, Joel Carmichael, Tyler Fralick, Jay Ball

Middle Row: Josie Sims, Jalen Nelson, Avinash Iengar, Brayden Anderson, Tiwalaluwa Salami, Alexander Harp, Fiora Shen, William Hinton, Jahlan Julian

Front Row: Michael Bishop, Jontavious McGriff, Jake Goff

Braden Phirsichbaum (not pictured)