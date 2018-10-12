//VLPRA Stocked Cart Race Combines Fun and Charity

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Rev up your engines for the annual Stocked Cart Race: a food drive for Hungry at Home. It’s happening Saturday, November 3rd at Lowes Home Improvement Center on St. Augustine Road.

Teams of two to four can enter by bringing at least $25 worth of food to the event; more is better! Each team will be given a cart and some time to decorate it in whatever theme the team chooses. Then the teams are matched up in head to head 50-yard drag races where one person from each team pushes the cart. There will be awards for the fastest cart, best decorated cart, and most food donations.

Check in begins at 9:00 AM and racing starts at 10:00 AM. Businesses, schools, community groups, churches, families, neighborhood associations and groups of friends are welcome to enter teams. The only requirement is that they bring decorations for their cart and the minimum $25 food donation. No money is accepted. Racing usually lasts an h

All the donations will go to “Hungry at Home”, a program that sends food home with children who don’t have enough to eat. A pair of local elementary school teachers started the charity when they realized some students were coming to school Monday mornings hungry because they weren’t getting meals over the weekend. The program is now active in five school systems in four counties including Valdosta City Schools and Lowndes County Schools.

The Stocked Cart Race is not a canned food drive and donations must meet Hungry at Home requirements. The foods must be kid-friendly, individually wrapped, and can’t require a stove or can opener. The best items are pop-top meat products such as Vienna sausages and microwaveable ravioli. Hungry at Home also looks for individual applesauce servings, Pop Tarts, peanut butter, small boxed cereals, granola bars, raisins, and fruit cups. There is a full list at their website, www.hungryathome.org.

Teams are encouraged to register in advance online at www.vlpra.com. Race day registrations will be accepted.

WHO: Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority (VLPRA) and Lowes

WHAT: VLPRA Stocked Cart Race

WHEN: Saturday, November 3rd WHERE: Lowes Parking Lot (1106 North St. Augustine Road)

HOW MUCH: At least $25 in food, no money accepted