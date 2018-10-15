//Vietnam POW Speaking at VSU Tuesday

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Retired Lt. Col. Barry Bridger, who survived six years in Vietnam’s infamous Hanoi Hilton prison camp, will be speaking at 4 p.m. tomorrow in Pound Hall Auditorium at Valdosta State University.

Originally this event was only open to our Air Force ROTC cadets, but as of today, it is open to the community.

Bridger is a highly decorated United State Air Force veteran. A native of Bladenboro, North Carolina, Barry earned a BA in mathematics from the University of N.C. and was commissioned as a second lieutenant through the ROTC program. Following pilot training in 1964, he was assigned to the 43rd Tactical Fighter Squadron at MacDill AFB, Florida, where he performed duties flying the F-4 Phantom.

Following parachutist training at Ft. Benning in 1965, he completed his first combat tour in 1966, flying missions in Vietnam. He returned to the U.S., advanced to aircraft commander in the F-4 Phantom and began a second tour in Vietnam.

Bridger accumulated over 200 combat flying hours and more than 70 combat missions over North Vietnam.

On January 23, 1967, Bridger was shot down over Son Tay, North Vietnam, by a surface-to-air missile. He was subsequently captured by the North Vietnam and imprisoned.

Tomorrow Bridger will talk about his experience with the public.