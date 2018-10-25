//VHS Drama Club Attends Georgia Theatre Conference

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School’s Drama Club recently attended the annual Georgia Theatre Conference.
Each year our students attend the conference where they are exposed to workshops, have the opportunity to audition for colleges as well as perform their one-act show for competition.
During this year’s conference, we are proud to announce that Brooke Meindl won the All Star Cast award.
About the Georgia Theatre Conference:
The Georgia Theatre Conference began informally in 1965 and was granted non-profit status in 1971. It seeks to encourage and coordinate a close relationship among the community, educational and professional theatres in Georgia; maintain quality in both live theatre and theatre education. Funded in part by a grant from the Georgia Humanities Council, the GTC collection features photographs, programs, newsletters, membership information, financial statements and much more. All artifacts represent the extensive history of the GTC. The collection is on permanent loan to VSU Archives and Special Collections, which has created an online finding aid at www.valdosta.edu/library/find/arch/gtc/index.html
Image 1: Brooke Meindl and Ricardo Ipena, VHS Drama instructor
Image 2: VHS Drama Club