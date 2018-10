Share with friends













VALDOSTA -The Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a building fire at 414 E. Hill Avenue at approximately 8:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Fire units arrived within three minutes to find smoke coming from the eaves of the building’s roof. The source of the smoke was found to be a smoldering fire in the attic space that was quickly extinguished by VFD personnel. There was minimal damage caused to the building. The origin of the fire is believed to be electrical.