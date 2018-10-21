//VFD Helped Celebrate National School Lunch Week
Local NewsOctober 21, 2018

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department helped celebrate National School Lunch Week last Friday at Valdosta Middle School.

Lloyd Cummings and Josh McBride represented the fire department by serving lunch to students on Thursday.

 

